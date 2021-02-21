Global Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

This report focuses on the global Environmental Management Systems (EMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Environmental Management Systems (EMS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Fujitsu
TDK
Ricoh Group
TUV SUD
EY
SKF
General Services Administration (GSA)
Gazprom
APC
ROHM
BSI Group
Continental Corporation
RELX Group
Braun Intertec
MTS Allstream
Schenck
SABS
Unilever
Southern Company
EIZO
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
ISO 14001
EMAS
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil & Gas
Water & Waste Water Treatment
Power and Energy
Telecom and IT
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Environmental Management Systems (EMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Environmental Management Systems (EMS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Environmental Management Systems (EMS) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.