Global Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

This report focuses on the global Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Atmel
Digi International
Silicon Laboratories
Microchip
Murata
Texas Instruments
B&B Electronics
Honeywell
Panasonic
Schneider Electric
NXP Semiconductors
ON Semiconductor
TE Connectivity
LS Research (LSR)
Seeed Studio
CEL
Parallax
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
2.4GHz ZigBee Modules
900MHz ZigBee Modules
868MHz ZigBee Modules
Market segment by Application, split into
Smart Home
Building Automation
Agricultural
Mining Industry
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.