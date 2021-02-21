Global Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

This report focuses on the global Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Atmel

Digi International

Silicon Laboratories

Microchip

Murata

Texas Instruments

B&B Electronics

Honeywell

Panasonic

Schneider Electric

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor

TE Connectivity

LS Research (LSR)

Seeed Studio

CEL

Parallax

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2.4GHz ZigBee Modules

900MHz ZigBee Modules

868MHz ZigBee Modules

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart Home

Building Automation

Agricultural

Mining Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.