Global Transparent Conductive Films Market by Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Transparent Conductive Films Market Overview

Transparent conducting films are electrically conductive materials, majorly used as solar cells. Their application in the touch screen of smartphones and flat panel televisions is estimated to boost the demand. Transparent conducting films have high-performance and long-lasting properties, which make them ideal for application in electronic devices and flexible screens. For instance, the revenue from the sale of smartphones was USD 479 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow in the coming years, thus increasing the application of transparent conducting films in smartphones is positively influencing the global market growth.

The high demand for suitable transparent conductive film for application in flexible electronic devices is driving market growth. Silver nanowires are extensively used in flexible electronic devices and transparent heaters owing to their unique mechanical, optical, thermal, and electrical properties. Further, the increasing demand for consumer electronics such as LCD, tablets, notebooks, and wearables devices is estimated to boost the global market growth. For instance, China reported consumer electronics sale of USD 127.26 billion in 2019, the US consumer electronics market was reported to be USD 107 billion in 2018 and India reported USD 31 billion in 2017. Thus, the growth of the consumer electronics industry is estimated to propel the global market growth during the assessment period.

Transparent Conductive Films Market Segmentation

The global COVID-19 analysis on transparent conductive films application market report has been segregated on the basis of material, application, and region. By material, the global transparent conductive films market is categorized into carbon nanotubes, metal mesh, silver nanowire, indium tin oxide on PET, indium tin oxide on glass. The carbon nanotubes segment is estimated to register healthy CAGR owing to their elastic and thermal properties.

Based on application, the global transparent conductive films industry has been segmented into LCD, smartphone, notebook, tablets, wearable devices, and others. The smartphone segment is projected to register significant CAGR owing to the increase in the sale of smartphones.

Transparent Conductive Films Market Regional Analysis

North America lead the global transparent conductive films market owing to wide application in LCD and smartphone for example in 2013, 41.8 million LCD TVs were sold in the region. Economic development and a rise in consumer spending on electronics products is expected to fuel the regional market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to register substantial growth due to the rise in the sale of smartphones, wearable devices, and notebooks lead by evolving consumer preference toward entertainment and accessibility to information.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the global transparent conductive films market are Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Teijin Ltd (Japan), TDK Corporation (Japan), Toyobo Co., Ltd (Japan), Gunze (Japan), Cambrios Technologies Corporation (US), Canatu OY (Finland), C3nano (China), Dontech Inc (US), Chasm Technologies, Inc (US), ILJIN display Co., Ltd (South Korea), Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd (Japan), Evaporated Coatings, Inc (US), Eikos Inc (US), Max Film, Inc (India), among others.

