Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

This report focuses on the global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

AECOM

Aquatech International LLC

WS Atkins plc

Black & Veatch Holding Co.

CH2M HILL Inc.

Dow Water & Process Solutions

Evoqua Water Technologies

Ecolab Inc.

GE Water & Process Technologies

IDE Technologies

ITT Corporation

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Louis Berger

Mott Macdonald

Organo Corp.

Ovivo Water Ltd.

Paques

Remondis

Schlumberger Ltd.

Suez Environnement S.A.

Tetra Tech Inc.

Veolia Water Technologies

Doosan Hydro Technology

Solenis

Xylem Inc.

Severn Tren

DuBois Chemicals Inc.

Siemens AG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oil/water Separation

Suspended Solids Removal

Dissolved Solids Removal

Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery

Disinfection/Oxidation

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Healthcare Industry

Other Industries

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.