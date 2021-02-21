Global Power Battery Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Power Battery market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Power Battery industry.

Power battery refers to the battery dedicated to new energy vehicles. It is a proper term after the emergence of new energy vehicles. Together with consumer electronics batteries and energy storage batteries, they constitute the three major application areas of batteries.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Power Battery YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a 0.7% in 2020 and the revenue will be US$ 16 billion in 2020 from US$ 15.9 billion in 2019. The market size of Power Battery will reach US$ XX billion in 2026, with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2026.

Power battery is one of the important parts of new energy vehicles, which has a significant impact on key indicators such as the mileage, vehicle life and safety of new energy vehicles. Power batteries account for nearly 40% of the total cost of new energy vehicles, which is the largest part of the cost of new energy vehicles.

Batteries can be divided into cylindrical, square, soft pack and others according to the package form. The three types of batteries have their own advantages and disadvantages. Among them, the soft pack battery has outstanding advantages in terms of energy density, safety, and rate performance, but has low production efficiency, poor product consistency, and high cost. The square battery has high group efficiency, good comprehensive performance, and process. Mature, but poor safety, low standardization, low energy density, and other prominent issues; although cylindrical batteries have mature technology and high consistency, but the battery has large internal resistance, poor rate, poor cycle performance, small single cell capacity and low group efficiency. different shapes of power batteries have different applications in different types of vehicles.

The largest proportion of raw materials has the most significant impact on the cost of power batteries. The production cost of power batteries is composed of several aspects: lithium battery materials (positive, negative, separator and electrolyte), copper foil, aluminum shell, BMS, pack, etc., and manufacturing costs (depreciation, labor, energy). From the company announcement of the ACTL, the full cost of power batteries is mainly raw materials (63%), labor costs (13%), depreciation and amortization (8%).

In the power battery, the positive electrode material is the most costly of the four major materials. The positive electrode material accounts for about 30-40% of the cost of the battery, and the nickel, cobalt, and lithium resources account for more than 90% of the positive electrode material.

Since the battery material suppliers of Chinese power battery manufacturers are mostly local companies, they have a great advantage over Japanese and Korean companies in terms of cost.

The competition pattern of the global power battery industry has been relatively concentrated. In 2019, the top ten manufacturers in the global power battery industry accounted for 86.88%. Looking at the top ten companies in the global power battery installed capacity, they are mainly Chinese, Korean and Japanese companies.

The total installed capacity of global power batteries in 2019 is 116.6GWh. Among the Top 10 companies with installed capacity, there are 5 Chinese companies with a total market share of 45.10%; three Korean companies with a total market share of 15.78%; and 2 companies in Japan with a total market share of 25.99%.

The market concentration has continued to increase, and the leading edge has become more prominent. The market share of enterprises with TOP5 installed capacity continues to increase, from 58% in 2017 to 75% in 2019. Among them, CATL, Panasonic and LG Chem increased the market share the fastest, with the largest increase in total installed capacity.

In 2019 The installed capacity of CATL is 32.5GWh, a cumulative increase of 271%, and the market share is 27.87% in 2019. the installed capacity of Panasonic is 28.1GWh, a cumulative increase of 281%, and the market share is 24.1% in 2019. the installed capacity of LG Chem is 12.3 GWh, a cumulative increase of 273%, with a market share of 10.55% in 2019.

Power batteries are mainly used in the field of new energy vehicles, and in the global market, new energy vehicles are in a long-term starting stage, which will drive the demand for the power battery industry to continue to be strong. According to statistics, global new energy vehicle sales in 2019 were 2.21 million units, compared with 1.25 million units in 2018, with a growth rate of about 75%.

Benefiting from the expansion of the production and sales of new energy vehicles and the increase in the amount of charged bicycles, the power battery market has maintained rapid growth. According to statistics, the installed capacity of global power batteries in 2019 has reached 115GWh from 98GWh in 2018, with a growth rate of 17%. China’s power battery installed capacity increased from 15.7GWh in 2015 at a CAGR of 41% to 62.38Gwh in 2019

EU carbon emissions accelerate the process of electrification of car companies, which will be staged on a large scale. In order to achieve carbon reduction targets, the EU ’s automotive emissions regulations have issued the latest regulations. By 2021, car manufacturers must reduce the average carbon emissions per vehicle from 118.5 grams to 95 grams, and those who do not meet the standard will face 95 grams per vehicle. Euro fines will further tighten the standard to 75 grams of carbon emissions per kilometer by 2030. Carbon emissions have brought tremendous operating pressure to the automotive industry in various EU countries, so car companies have to promote technological changes to meet government requirements, and the wave of electrification is about to take place. From a global perspective, it is not only European car companies, but global mainstream car companies have successively formulated electrification plans. This is also an important factor driving demand for power batteries.

With the rise of the European market, Europe may become the world’s largest new energy vehicle market, bringing important incremental demand to the power battery industry. In 2019, European new energy vehicle sales ranked second in the world, accounting for 25.3%, second only to China. Inside EV and EV sales data show that in the case of global new energy vehicle sales falling by 7% in January 2020, the European market grew by 121%, ranking the world leader. In January 2020, the installed capacity of power batteries in Europe will be 2.6GWh, ahead of China’s 2.0GWh.

This report focuses on Power Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Power Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BAK Group

Mitsubishi Electric

BYD Company

LG Chem

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

GS Yuasa

Hitachi

Johnson Controls

Saft Group

Toshiba

Sony

EnerSys

CSB Battery

Sebang

East Penn

Fiamm

NorthStar

Atlasbx

ACDelco

Trojan

Midac Power

Narada Power

Camel

Leoch

Shoto

A123 Systems

Valence Technology

Shenzhen Lithpower Technology

Future Hi-Tech Batteries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lithium-ion Battery

Lead Acid Battery

Fuel Cell

Nickel-Cadmium Battery

NiMH Battery

Others

Segment by Application

Electric Vehicles

Electric Bicycles

Industrial Power System

Other