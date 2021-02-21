Global Taurine Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Taurine market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the taurine industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the taurine YoY growth rate for 2020. The taurine is expected to grow by a -4.2% in 2020 and the revenue will be 225.6 million dollars in 2020 from US$ 235.4 million in 2019. The market size of taurine will reach US$ 337.3 million in 2026, with a CAGR of 6.93 % from 2020 to 2026.

Taurine is one of the most important amino acids in human body. Demand is rigid, add trace, downstream cost is not sensitive is another feature of this industry. The industry pattern is relatively good. Currently, the global taurine industry is concentrated in China, and only 4 enterprises are involved in it. Yongan Pharmaceutical co., ltd. has the largest production capacity in the world and is the industry’s mobile producer and price leader.

In 2019, food grade taurine has a main 94% market share, and pharmaceutical grade taurine has 5% market share.

Taurine Application

Based on the taurine application, the taurine market is sub-segmented into several major applications, Beverage, Pet Food, Health Care Products, and etc.

Food additives and nutritional supplements are the most important downstream applications of taurine. Taurine is an amino acid with many physiological functions and plays an important role in human body. The biggest difference with other amino acids is that taurine is not directly involved in the synthesis of proteins but is free from the cell. Therefore, taurine can remove toxins from the body, improve the stability of cell membrane, regulate the production of neurotransmitters and the calcium content between cells. As an excellent dietary additive, taurine is widely used in food and beverage industry. Taurine is used in 99% of food additives in the United States, Japan and other countries.

The pet food and feed industry are an important application of taurine. Because the cat does not have the function of synthetic taurine in the body, if the food is deficient in taurine, or its synthetic taurine disorder causes the blood taurine level to drop, will affect the function of retinal cells, resulting in retinal degeneration and blindness. In order to maintain normal visual function, to maintain vision, you need enough taurine. In nature, cats synthesize taurine after long-term intake of nutrients from mice, fish and other animals. However, the natural feeding of domestic pet cats is restricted. Only by adding taurine in cat’s pet food can the cat’s night vision function be intact.

Global Major Taurine Player

Taisho Pharma(JP)

Leading and High-end product

Honjo Chemical(JP)

Leading and High-end product

Yongan Pharma(CN)

Global leading

Fuchi Pharma (CN)

Global leading

Jiangyin Huachang Food Additive (CN)

Medium scale

Yuanyang Pharmaceutical(CN)

Medium scale

Global Taurine Market Share by Regions

Asia Pacific currently accounts for over 34% of the global taurine sales market share in 2019. Europe accounts for about 23% market share in 2018.

Taurine revenue market in Asia-Pacific improved a lot in recent years, which is about 33% in 2019, because of the majority of manufacturers in China and Japan.

QY Research has recently curated a research report titled, Global Taurine Market Research Report 2020. The report is structured on primary and secondary research methodologies that derive historic and forecast data. The global Taurine market is growing remarkably fast and is likely to thrive in terms of volume and revenue during the forecast period. Readers can gain insight into the various opportunities and restraints shaping the market. The report demonstrates the progress and bends that will occur during the forecast period.

Global Taurine Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of sales about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of sales by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Taurine Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments such as application and product type. Each type provides information about the sales during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. The application segment also provides revenue by volume and sales during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Taurine Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Taurine Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Application:

Beverage

Pet Food

Health Care Products

Other

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Taurine market are:

Taisho Pharmaceutical(JP)

Honjo Chemical(JP)

Yongan Pharmaceutical(CN)

Yuanyang Pharmaceutical(CN)

Grand Pharma(CN)

Fangming Pharmaceutical(CN)

Jiangyin Huachang(CN)

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Taurine market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.