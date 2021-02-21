Global Iodinated Contrast SMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Iodinated Contrast SMarket Research Report 2020” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

Contrast agent refers to certain special substances often required to be applied in clinical examination and treatment in order to increase the contrast of a certain visceral tissue or cavity, and to more clearly display the shape, contour and lesion characteristics of organs or cavity. . Contrast agents are commonly used as drugs containing different concentrations of iodine. The main iodine contrast agents are: Youweixian (iopromide), Shuangbei (iohexol), diatrizoate, sodium diatrizoate, iodinated oil, iodine (iodixanol) and so on.

The global Iodinated Contrast market is valued at US$ xx million in 2019 is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026.

This report focuses on Iodinated Contrast volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Iodinated Contrast market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Iodinated Contrast market is segmented into

X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Segment by Application

Radiology

Interventional Radiology

Interventional Cardiology

Others

Global Iodinated Contrast Market: Regional Analysis

The Iodinated Contrast market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Iodinated Contrast market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Iodinated Contrast Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Iodinated Contrast market include:

GE Healthcare

Bayer

Bracco Imaging

Guerbet Group

Lantheus

Daiichi Sankyo

Unijules Life Sciences

Sanochemia

Taejoon Pharm