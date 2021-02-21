Global Door Locks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

The global Door Locks market is valued at US$ xx million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Door Locks volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Door Locks market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Door Locks market is segmented into
Mechanical Locks
Electrical Locks
Other
Segment by Application
Household
Hotel
Office Building
Other
Global Door Locks Market: Regional Analysis
The Door Locks market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Door Locks market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Door Locks Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Door Locks market include:
Serrature Meroni
ECO Schulte
ASSA ABLOY
Fermax Electrónica
Mul-T-Lock
Nuova Oxidal
AGB – Alban Giacomo
Illinois Lock Company
Codelocks
Frosio Bortolo
Picard-serrures
SAB Serrature
Dom Sicherheitstechnik
DIGI
ZKS
Keylock
ADEL
SAMSUNG
Dorlink
Yale
Kaadas
Demann
BE-TECH
Bangpai
ARCHIE
EKF
Guanying
GUTE
