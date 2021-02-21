Global Induction Furnace Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021 -2023

Market Forecast

The Global Induction Furnace Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2025.

Segmentation

By Type: The market has been divided, by type, into coreless induction furnaces, channel induction furnaces, and others. Coreless induction furnaces are complicated to install, use more energy, and require long maintenance downtimes. But they can achieve higher temperatures than any other induction furnace, making them ideal for use in the production of steel. This results in the segment garnering the largest market share. Channel induction furnaces are ideal for copper and aluminum as they have lower melting points. In addition, channel induction furnaces are easy to install, use the least amount of energy, and have very little maintenance downtime. They are used in tandem with coreless induction furnaces to keep molten metals from solidifying.

By Furnace Capacity: The furnace capacity segments of the market are up to 1 ton, 1–100 ton, and more than 100 ton. The up to 1 ton segment is the smallest as furnaces with this capacity are used to meet domestic demand. The fastest-growing segment is expected to be 1–100 ton. Induction furnaces with a capacity of 1–100 ton are increasingly being adopted in developing nations with growing steel, copper, and aluminum production. They are less expensive than the larger induction furnaces and are ideal for small and mid-scale companies that cannot afford high investments. The widespread use of 1–100 ton induction furnaces in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Bangladesh is driving the growth of the segment. The more than 100 ton segment is expected to be the largest as these furnaces are used in the large-scale production of metals, especially in China, India, the US, South Korea, and Russia.

By Industry Vertical: Steel, aluminum, copper, and others are the industry vertical segments of the market. The steel segment is expected to be the largest due to the high production of the metal, with 1808.6 million metric tons of steel produced globally in 2018 alone. Steel finds utility in all manufacturing industries and demand is growing. It has a high melting point, necessitating the use of coreless induction furnaces. Aluminum is a lighter, more malleable, and less corrosive substitute for steel, albeit more expensive. It is used extensively in the aerospace industry and in construction. Aluminum can be produced using the more efficient channel induction furnaces. The global copper demand is increasing due to its excellent electric conductivity and use in renewable energy generation.

Key Players

· Electrotherm (India)

· Danieli Group (Italy)

· SMS Elotherm GmbH (Germany)

· Meltech Ltd (UK)

· Tenova SpA (Italy)

· Doshi Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India)

· IHI Machinery and Furnace Co., Ltd (Japan)

· JP Steel Plantech Co. (Japan)

· ECM Technologies (Netherlands)

· Agni Electrical Pvt. Ltd (India)

· Pees Induction Equipment’s Pvt. Ltd (India)

· Magnalenz (India)

