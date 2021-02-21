Global Quinoa Seeds Market Research Report 2021 – 2023

Market Highlights

Quinoa seeds belong to Chenopodium (Goosefoot) family, it is cultivated in alcaline soil, in colder climates during the year, and in less quantity of water. Quinoa seeds is produced on a large scale in Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia, Colombia and Peru. Quinoa seeds help in improving metabolism, enhances digestive health, alleviating blood pressure, and reducing fat accumulation in the human body. Thus, considering these factors, quinoa seeds market is expected witness high growth in forecast period.

Based on type, the global quinoa seeds market has been segmented into white, black, and red. The white segment is anticipated to gain the largest revenue share in the global quinoa seeds market and shall maintain lead throughout the forecast period. White quinoa seeds are widely available and are being used in various food items such as salads, sauces, and sweet and savory snacks. Increasing prices in the global market as result to strong demand have encouraged food & beverage manufacturers to switch to quinoa from other crops. This is a crucial determinant that is catalyzing the growth of white segment in the global quinoa seeds market. The same segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate owing to the growth of end-use industries such as food & beverage and personal care in which white quinoa seeds is used.

The global quinoa seeds market has been segregated, by category, into organic and conventional. The conventional segment is expected to garner major share in the global quinoa seeds market owing to the huge availability of conventional quinoa seeds. However, the organic segment is anticipated to project a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising inclination of consumers towards organic products.

The global quinoa seeds market has been segregated, by application, into food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals and others. The food & beverage segment is projected to gain largest share in the global quinoa seeds market due to the major application of quinoa seeds in bakery and confectionery, sweet and savory snacks, breakfast cereals, and others. The high protein content and antioxidant activity of quinoa seeds categorizes it as superfoods and play a vital role in various dishes. However, the personal care segment is anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The significant increase in demand in personal care industry is due to its vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) content, which help maintain the skin complexion. Additionally, the vitamin B3 (niacinamide) in quinoa, aids in treating acne by soothing the inflamed and red areas during acne breakouts.

Segmentation

The global quinoa seeds market has been segmented based on type, category, application, and region.

By type, the global quinoa seeds market has been bifurcated as white, black, and red.

Based on category, the global quinoa seeds market has been segregated as organic, and conventional.

The global quinoa seeds market has also been segregated, on the basis of application, into food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals and others.

The global quinoa seeds market has been studied with regard to four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The global quinoa seeds market has been segmented on the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World.

North America is expected to dominate the global quinoa seeds market owing to the large production of quinoa seeds in the region. Countries such as the US and Canada are major consumers of quinoa seeds products, as these seeds are gluten free and has low glycemic index. Thus, quinoa is used as substitute of wheat flour or rice in various food items. Also, to the increasing prevalence of gluten intolerance and celiac disease, especially in the US.

Asia-Pacific & ROW quinoa seeds market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to the surging production and consumption of quinoa seeds in the regions. Moreover, Europe is also expected to project a significant market share owing to the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of quinoa seeds and due to the increasing adoption of healthy, gluten-free diets by the rising health-conscious population.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global quinoa seeds market are Quinoa Foods Company (Bolivia), Northern Quinoa Production Corporation (Canada), Andean Valley Corporation (Bolivia), Quinoa Corporation (US), Keen One Foods LLC (US), The British Quinoa Company (UK), The Hain Celestial Group (US), Dutch Quinoa Group BV (Netherlands), Andean Naturals Inc. (US), Inca Organics (Australia).