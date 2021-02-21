Global Cloud Brokerage MarketResearch Report 2021

This report focuses on the global Cloud Brokerage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Brokerage development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Appirio

Avnet Cloud Marketplace

IBM

ComputeNext

Jamcracker

Green Pages

Cloud Cruiser

Duncan, LLC

Nervogrid

Suitebriar

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Service Aggregation

Cloud Service Arbitrage

Cloud Service Integration

Cloud Service Intermediation

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

IT

Media

Industrial Use

Research

Government Agency

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Brokerage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Brokerage development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Brokerage are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.