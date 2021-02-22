Global Analytics of Things Market Research Report 2021

This report focuses on the global Analytics of Things status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Analytics of Things development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems (U.S.)
Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
SAP SE (Germany)
Intel Corporation (U.S.)
IBM Corporation (U.S.)
Capgemini (France)
TIBCO Software (U.S.)
AGT International (Germany)
Google, Inc. (U.S.)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Energy Management
Security and Emergency Management
Building Automation
Infrastructure Management
Other Application
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Analytics of Things status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Analytics of Things development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Analytics of Things are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.