Global FIREWALL AS A SERVICE Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Firewall as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Firewall as a Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Barracuda
Cato
Check Point
Cisco
Forcepoint
Fortinet
Juniper
Palo Alto
WatchGuard
Zscaler
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Traffic monitoring and control
Compliance and audit management
Reporting and log management
Automation and orchestration
Security management
Managed services
Professional services
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Energy and utilities
Government and public sector
Healthcare and life sciences
Manufacturing
Retail and eCommerce
Telecommunication, and IT and ITES
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Firewall as a Service are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.