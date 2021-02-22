Global Angiography Equipment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Global angiography equipment market is anticipated to grow at a modest rate during the forecast period. Angiography is a medical imaging technique that is used to visualize the blood vessels and other organs of the body such as arteries, veins and the heart chambers. This technique is widely adopted for the treatment of coronary artery diseases (CAD), which is one of the leading causes of mortalities across the globe. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in US alone more than 630,000 fatalities occur every year due to heart diseases. Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) was responsible for around 366,000 fatalities in 2015. Rising prevalence of CHD, CAD and other heart diseases are the major factors that are driving the angiography equipment market growth. Additionally, advancements in interventional radiology and large number of market players offering a broader choice of angiography devices are motivating the market. Moreover, rising awareness due to government and non-government organizational initiatives and cohesive government policies are boosting the market growth.

However, factors such as high cost of angiography and lack of reimbursement policies in developing countries acts a major restraint of angiography market. Additionally, risk concerns due to radiations in interventional radiology devices may affect the market growth. Despite of these concerns, considerable opportunities in emerging economies are expected to drive the market growth in near future. Moreover, increasing demand of minimally invasive surgeries will create significant contributions into the market growth in near future.

North America has the highest contribution to global angiography market due to significant adoption of angiography surgeries in hospitals and clinics has been recorded due to high prevalence of heart diseases in the region. Additionally, several market players such as Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis Corporation and St. Jude Medical in North America motivates the market. Moreover, APAC region has been predicted as the fastest growing region due to rising prevalence of CAD, CHD and other heart diseases in countries such as China, India, Japan and Korea which are creating considerable opportunities for global angiography equipment market. Global angiography market players such as Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis Corporation, Covidien, GE Healthcare, Medtronic Plc, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, St. Jude Medical and so forth. R&D, partnership, product launch and collaboration are the key strategies adopted by market players across the globe.

Global angiography market is segmented on the basis of device, procedure, end user and region. Global angiography market by device includes angiography systems, catheters, guide-wires, balloons and other accessory market. Global angiography market by procedure includes coronary angiography, fluorescein angiography, micro-angiography, neuro-vascular angiography and peripheral angiography market. Global angiography market by end user includes hospitals and surgical centres, diagnostic centers and others including research and academic institutes.

THE REPORT COVERS

• Comprehensive research methodology of global angiography market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

• Exhaustive Analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global angiography market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global angiography market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. Abbott Vascular

2. Angiodynamics

3. AV Medical Technologies Ltd.

4. B. Braun Melsungen AG

5. Boston Scientific Corp.

6. Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Cordis Corporation

8. Covidien

9. Curative Medical, Inc.

10. Edward Lifesciences

11. Fujifilm Holdings

12. GE Healthcare

13. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14. Medtronic Plc

15. Merit Medical Systems

16. Shimadzu Corp.

17. Siemens Healthcare

18. St. Jude Medical, Inc.

19. Terumo Corp.

20. Toshiba Medical Systems Corp.