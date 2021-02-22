Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Trends Growth Opportunities Analysed In Report Based On Current and Future Development Status Forecast Till 2023

Market Overview

Di-isononyl phthalate (DINP) is phthalate-based plasticizer used as an additive in PVC plastics, co-polymers and resins. DINP is a high molecular weight phthalate-plasticizer. DINP is primarily used to enhance the flexibility of the various PVC products. The substantial applications of DINP are wires & cables, hoses & tubes, flooring & flooring, automobile coatings, safety gloves, artificial leather, footwear, and toy making. The phthalate-based plasticizers are highly durable, economical and exhibit excellent resistance against weathering and temperature resistant.

Based on application, the global diisononyl phthalate market has been segmented into flooring & roofing, wires & cables, hoses & tubes, insulation, adhesives & sealants, and others. Among these applications the wires & cables held the largest market share in 2017. This is mainly attributed to the excellent insulating and dielectric properties conferred by the product to the substrate plastics. Additionally, hoses & tubes segment is witnessing healthy growth during the forecast period owing to surging demand from the automotive industry.

By application, the global diisononyl phthalate market has been categorized into automotive, electricals, construction, plastics, footwear, toys making, rubber, and others. The automotive sector held the major market share in 2017 owing growing demand for the product in various automotive applications. Additionally, increasing automotive production across the globe on the backdrop of surging demand for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Moreover, the robust growth of toy making industry is likely to fuel demand for the product in coming years.

Market Segmentation

The global diisononyl phthalate market has been segmented on the basis of technology, end-use, and region.

Based on technology, the global diisononyl phthalate market has been segregated into flooring & roofing, wires & cables, hoses & tubes, insulation, adhesives & sealants, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into automotive, electricals, construction, plastics, footwear, toys making, rubber, and others.

The global diisononyl phthalate market has been studied with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Regional Analysis

The global diisononyl phthalate market has been segmented across five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the rising product demand in the automotive, footwear, and electricals industries. In addition, the diisononyl phthalates are widely used in the PVC products which are majorly used the rapidly growing construction industry in this region. This is expected to fuel the market growth in the region during the assessment period.

Europe and North America are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing reconstruction activities in this region to meet the sustainability demands. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America held little pie of share in this market.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the global diisononyl phthalate market are BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Polynt (Italy), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), UPC Technology Corporation (Taiwan), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Eastman Chemical Company (US), LG Chem (South Korea), KLJ Group (India), Aekyung Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Guandong Chunda Chemical Industry (China).

