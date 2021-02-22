Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Chopped recycled carbon fiber provides high performance and is considered as a good reinforcing fiber for thermoplastic resins, cements, elastomers and coatings. It has high strength and modulus, low density, dimensional stability and low thermal expansion, and it also provides savings Cost benefits. Chopped recycled carbon fibers have higher structure and electrical conductivity, and are superior to abrasive fibers. Recycled carbon fibers are widely used in the automotive and transportation industries due to their light weight and high tensile strength.

The global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber market is valued at US$ xx million in 2019 is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026.

This report focuses on Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber market is segmented into

Aerospace Scrap

Automotive Scrap

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Goods

Sporting Goods

Industrial

Marine

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market: Regional Analysis

The Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber market include:

Toray Industries

ELG Carbon Fibre

SGL Carbon

Carbon Conversions

Carbon Fiber Recycling

Shocker Composites

Procotex Corporation

Alpha Recyclage Composites

