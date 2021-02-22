Odontogenic Tumor Market Size, Emerging Technologies, Comprehensive Analysis, Future Prospects, Regional Trends And Potential Of The Industry 2023

Odontogenic Tumor Market Highlights

The odontogenic tumor is the abnormal growth of cells in and around the jaws and teeth. Many of these tumors are considered to be benign. In usual cases, odontogenic tumors are malignant means they are likely to spread in jaws and teeth. This tumor can be diagnosed using different techniques such as computerized tomography scan (also called a CT or CAT scan), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and biopsy. The increasing incidence of the odontogenic tumor and other dental-related diseases, rising geriatric population, and increasing incidence of children suffering from an odontogenic tumor and dental clinics are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario and lack of awareness among the people regarding odontogenic tumor may hamper the growth of the market during the assessment period. The global odontogenic tumor market is dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are engaged in new launches and strategic collaborations to hold their market position.

Odontogenic Tumor Market Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global odontogenic market during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of odontogenic tumor diseases along with the growing geriatric population and well-established healthcare sector in the region. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support from the healthcare sector, coupled with increasing research and development. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to technological developments, an increasing number of advanced surgeries in emerging economies, and favorable government initiatives for healthcare facilities. The Middle East and Africa is anticipated to hold the smallest share of the global odontogenic tumor market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure and lack of awareness among the people regarding odontogenic tumor in children.

Odontogenic Tumor Market Segmentation

The global odontogenic tumor market is segmented into types of tumor, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user. Based on types of tumor the odontogenic tumor market is segmented into two segments, namely, malignant odontogenic tumors and benign odontogenic tumors. Malignant odontogenic tumors are further sub-segmented into ameloblastic carcinoma, primary intraosseous carcinoma, NOS sclerosing odontogenic carcinoma, clear cell odontogenic carcinoma, ghost cell odontogenic carcinoma, odontogenic carcinosarcoma, and odontogenic sarcomas. Benign odontogenic tumors are further segmented into epithelial origin, mixed (Epithelial-Mesenchymal) origin, and mesenchymal origin. Epithelial origin is further sub-segmented into ameloblastoma, conventional, squamous odontogenic tumor, calcifying epithelial odontogenic tumor, and adenomatoid odontogenic tumor. Mixed (Epithelial-Mesenchymal) origin is further sub-segmented into ameloblastic fibroma, primordial odontogenic tumor, odontoma, and dentinogenic ghost cell tumor. Mesenchymal origin is further sub-segmented into odontogenic fibroma, odontogenic myxoma/myxofibroma, cementoblastoma, and cemento-ossifying fibroma. On the basis of diagnosis, the odontogenic tumor market is further segmented into computerized tomography scan (also called a CT or CAT scan), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and biopsy. Based on treatment, the odontogenic tumor market is further segmented into surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. Based on end-user, the odontogenic tumor market is further segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, dental laboratories, dental academics, and research institutes.

Odontogenic Tumor Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global odontogenic tumor market are Midwest dental Inc, Burkhart Dental Supply Co., Inc, Delta Dental Plans Association, Patterson Dental Supply, Inc, DeCare Dental, LLC, Oral Cancer Prevention International, Inc, Zila, Inc, Altima Dental Canada, Inc, OraTec Corporation, Oral health innovation Ltd, Senior Dental Care, LLC, and Amerident Dental Inc.

