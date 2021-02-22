Global Peat Market Research Report 2026

Peat Market Overview

The Global Peat Market is estimated to be USD 4.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to register 14.6% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. The global Peat Market has seen a remarkable growth over the past few years and it has been expected that the global market will maintain the growth status during the forecast period. The global Peat Industry Share has been driven by the key factors such as rising demand of peat in the application industries like fuel & energy, agriculture, domestic, medicine and others. Peat has a major contribution to the fuel and energy industry and additionally, in countries like Finland and Ireland, peat is majorly used for harvesting on an industrial scale.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1387

Competitive Analysis

Some of the well-known players operating in the global Peat Market are Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH (Germany), Vapo Group (Finland), Elva E.P.T. Ltd (Estonia), Peat Land Ukraine LLC (Ukraine), Stender AG (Germany), Oulun Energia OY (Finland), Globalcoirs (India), Bord na Mona (Ireland), Cocogreen (Sri Lanka), T & J Enterprises (India), Jiffy Products International B.V. (Norway), and Lambert Peat Moss (Canada)

ALSO READ: https://articlescad.com/covid-19-impact-on-peat-industry-share-analysis-geography-sales-application-competitive-strateg-215863.html

Regional Analysis

The global Peat Market is segregated into five crucial regions of the world namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is projected to grow at a higher rate in the market due to growing demand for peat in heavy industries. The increasing consumption of peat as an alternative fuel in the end-use application and growing demand for the product in agriculture, water filtration, freshwater aquarium, and others.

ALSO READ: https://topsitenet.com/article/569884-covid-19-impact-on-peat-industry-share-competitive-strategies-forecast-to-2024/

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness a good growth in the Peat Market owing to the rapid urbanization along with the growing population that leads to excessive demand for the product in various countries. China, Japan, and India are the major players in this region due to growing use of the product in end-use industries such as agriculture, fuel & energy, domestic, medicine, and others.

ALSO READ: https://www.medgadget.com/2020/10/population-health-management-solution-market-2020-global-analysis-by-trends-size-share-regional-revenue-remarkable-cagr-industry-research-report-comprehensive-grow-to-forecast-by-2023.html

Regional Analysis

The global Peat Market is segregated into five crucial regions of the world namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is projected to grow at a higher rate in the market due to growing demand for peat in heavy industries. The increasing consumption of peat as an alternative fuel in the end-use application and growing demand for the product in agriculture, water filtration, freshwater aquarium, and others. Owing to these factors, countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are projected to be the leading players during the forecast period.