Interactive Advertising Market 2021 Global Size, Growth, Latest Innovations, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Interactive Advertising Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.
Market Insight
As the world struggles with the coronavirus epidemic that has dazed the world, the Global Interactive Advertising Market 2020 is doing its part to fight the outrage. The year is exceptionally rough due to COVID 19; thus, the market is showing some positive instincts when studied by Market Research Future. As per the study presented by MRFR, the Global Interactive Advertising Market has the probable to show enormous growth, which is recorded at 15% CAGR. At this pace, the market would reach valuations of USD 93 Billion from the years 2017 and 2023 (forecast period).
Interactive Advertising Growth & Factors
The report entails that from huge business houses to small businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic has spared no one. Factories have been shut down, supply chains are stopped, marketing investments have been put on seize as countries are putting health and safety above everything. As the lockdown continues, the report gathers that coronavirus effects have led to fundamental shifts in consumer buying behaviour and media consumption. Likewise, the advertising space is also observing an explosive growth in Interactive Advertising Market (especially on social media and OTT) and notably improved TV viewership (40%+ over the pre-COVID period) is what affecting the market to a great extent.
Top Industry Players
The top industry players in the Interactive advertising market are listed as Wieden+Kennedy (U.S.), Grey Advertising (U.S.), Shine, Butler, Ogilvy & Mather (U.S.), Stern & Partners (U.S.), Crispin Porter + Bogusky (U.S.), BBDO (U.S.), Deutsch (U.S.), The Martin Agency (U.S.), Mullen Advertising (U.S.), Droga5 (U.S.), and among others.
Segments:
Interactive Advertising market is segmented on the basis of type, organization size and vertical.
Interactive Advertising Market by Advertising type:
- Mobile Advertising
- Videos
- Social Media
- Internet
- Social Media Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Sponsorship
- Blogging
- Widgets
- Offline Activation
- Others
Interactive Advertising Market by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Interactive Advertising Market by Vertical:
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- BFSI
- IT & Telecommunication
- Media and Entertainment
- Travel
- Transportation
- Supply Chain and Logistics
- Healthcare
- Energy & Power and Utilities
- Education and Government
- Others
Regional Analysis:
The regional analysis of Interactive advertising market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in interactive advertising market. North America region is the leading player in interactive marketing market owing to huge investment in interactive advertising. The market growth in North America region is mainly due to contribution by developed countries in building network connectivity, growing number of mobile users, increase usage of 3G and 4G network and increasing interactive marketing popularity among enterprises.
