Automotive Front End Module Market Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2022

Automotive Front End Module Market:

The automotive front end module market witnesses rising revenue. The market growth attributes to the rising demand for lightweight vehicles and technically advanced front end modules. Standardized modular FEM allows the standard design to be used in multiple models, thus saving a considerable cost. Also, FEMs can be installed at the end of the assembly sequence, which saves time & cost during the manufacturing process of the vehicle.

Besides, the rising trend of lightweight FEM composites, such as polypropylene, increases the market size, fostering fuel efficiency and the performance of vehicles. Simultaneously, FEM systems also increase manufacturing plants’ capabilities by troubleshooting & protecting workers from difficult and dangerous jobs, which, in turn, escalates the market growth.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global automotive front end module market is expected to grow at 6% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2016 – 2022). Front end modules are extensively used across vehicle manufacturing plants, including assembly line spot welding and painting. There are also many more opportunities to use the front end module throughout the supply chain.

Additionally, rising implementation of front end modules in aftermarket parts manufacturers & OEMs substantiate the market demand. Subsequently, the increasing trend of automation across automotive part manufacturing and assembly operations increase market sales. Conversely, government regulations are significant factors projected to impede the growth of the market. Nevertheless, growing concerns for labor safety and the adoption of FEM to ensure quality & timely production would support the market growth throughout the review period.

Global Automotive Front End Module Market – Segmentation

The report is segmented into four dynamics:

By Material : Steel, Composite, Plastic, and others.

By Component : Headlight, Front Grill, Radiator, Condenser, Horn Assembly, Oil Cooler, and others.

By Vehicle : Passenger and Commercial Vehicles.

By Regions : Europe, America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Automotive Front End Module Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global automotive front end module market. The region shows a significant growth in automotive components. The largest market share attributes to the increasing demand for vehicles and increasing disposable income among demographics that increase consumer purchasing power. Emerging economies like China, India are major markets for automotive front end modules in the region.

Moreover, huge technological advancements, alongside the massive uptake of advanced module technologies, foster the growth in the regional market. Furthermore, increased R&D activities led by the rapid economic growth propel the regional market growth. The APAC front end module market would retain its dominance throughout the assessment period.

North America stands second in the front end module market. The region has state-of-the-art development centers that allow the designing, programming, and implementation of advanced modules. Additionally, the presence of a well-established automotive sector and several automakers positively impact the growth of the regional market.

The US, heading with the vast technological advancement in robotics, not only dominates the regional market but also accounts for the largest revenue generator in the global automotive Front End Module market. The North America automotive front end module market is projected to create a substantial revenue pocket during the review period.

The European automotive front end module market has emerged as a promising market globally. The market growth is driven by the presence of many giant auto manufacturers drive the regional market growth. Moreover, increasing R & D activities to develop front end modules act as a significant tailwind for the development of the market. Germany, heading with both a flourishing automotive sector and the availability of futuristic technologies, lead the regional market.

Global Automotive Front End Module Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the automotive front end module market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. Technology providers adopt strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, expansion, technology innovations, and product & service launch to gain a larger competitive share, intensifying the competitive environment of the market.

Matured technology providers increasingly focus on maximizing their market share while small players find it challenging to compete with them. Many brands have outlined plans to widen the penetration by including various technologies to their product portfolio. These strategies also help players to gain a larger competitive advantage in the market and to meet their expansion plans.

Major Players:

Players leading the global automotive front end module market include Faurecia SA, Mahle GmbH, Denso Corporation, HBPO Group, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Magna International Inc., Plastic Omnium, Hyundai Mobis, Valeo SA, and SL Corporation, among others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

August 26, 2020– Porsche AG (Germany), a leading automobile manufacturer, launched its new comprehensively revamped model named Porsche Panamera that covers an even wider spectrum, combining a sports car’s performance with the comfort of an exclusive saloon. The new top-of-the-range model would pursue Porche’s e-performance strategy.

The new Panamera models are now equipped from the factory with the previously optional sport design front end with striking air intake grilles, large side cooling openings, and a single-bar front light module.

