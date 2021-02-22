Automotive Infotainment Market Growth, Share, Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Demand, Segmentation and Forecast 2025

Automotive Infotainment Market-Overview

The augmented support for open-source and standard platforms for application development are projected to motivate the automotive infotainment market 2020. The telematics and infotainment reports are made by Market Research Future, which includes market options for progress. A CAGR of 5.91% is predicted to spur the global market in the impending period.

The mass production of vehicles is estimated to be bolstered by smartphone integration with IVI systems by the conclusion of the forecast period. The provision of over-the-air (OTA) updates for embedded infotainment systems in the approaching period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental assessment of the automotive infotainment market has been carried out on the basis ofthe operating system and region. On the basis of the operating systems, the automotive infotainment market is segmented into Linux, QNX, Microsoft, and others. Based on the regions, the automotive infotainment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other global regions.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional assessment of the automotive infotainment market is conducted on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other global regions. The automotive infotainment market in the Asia Pacific is undeniably one of the best performing regions for the automotive market through the globe. Supported by the developing economies and their upward GDP, the Asia Pacific has appeared as the fastest-growing region in the automotive infotainment market. The North American automotive infotainment market has appeared as the major region in terms of worth followed by the regional market of APAC and Europe. The US leads the North American regional marketfor automotive infotainment in 2018, in terms of value, and is also anticipated to preserve its authorityall through the forecasted period. The North American region is a stable economy as far as investing in the automotive industry is concerned. On the whole, the automotive industry is expecting a largeinvestment by numeroustitansowing to the intensifying demand for passenger cars. Thewhole automotive industry in North America isexperiencinganupheaval, and automotive infotainment is performing a decisive role in determining the market’s trajectory.

Competitive Analysis

The economic downturn is predicted to induce contenders into carrying out deliberation of their opportunities to plan for the long term expansion. The need to transform the service and the product delivery is projected to create a favourable scope for development of the market. The marketing budgets in the market are estimated to be restricted due to the lack of liquidity in the market, and this is foreseen to transform the overall market in the impending period. Also, the market is estimated to focus on a locally based structure to reduce operating cost in these times. The imperative conditions for growth are estimated to spur the market considerably in the impending period. The competition in the market is estimated to ramp up because of the lack of profitable opportunities in the market. The optimization of the resources in the market is predicted to create promising options for growth in the impending period. The recalibration of the supply chains is estimated to undertaken at a fast pace in this period ahead.

The momentouscontendersin the automotive infotainment market are Continental AG (Germany), Harman International (US), Pioneer Electronics (US), DENSO CORPORATION (Japan), Garmin Ltd (Switzerland), Alpine Electronics, Inc. (Japan), KENWOOD Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK) and ALLGo Embedded Systems Pvt Ltd (India).

Industry Updates:

July 2020 Pioneer India, an Auto infotainment system supplierstatedrecently that it is estimated to introducethree-car AVreceivers with Alexa built-in. These AV receivers have been produced with the cloud-based voice facility of Amazon Alexa, to deliver a seamless driving feel. The diverse design characteristics will provide to the requirements of several types of cars and users.

