Phosphorus Trichloride Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

PhosphoruPhosphorus Trichloride demand is expected to remain strong in the years to come. Suppliers are relying on both synthetically produced and naturally extracted phosphorus trichloride to support the growing consumption worldwide. It mainly finds application in chemical synthesis of organophosphorus compounds. It also acts as a precursor to chemicals such as thiophosphoryl chloride (PSCl3), phosphoryl chloride (POCl3), and phosphorus pentachloride (PCl5). As per the analysis conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global phosphorus trichloride market is set to witness a healthy growth between 2016 and 2023.

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

Phosphorus Trichloride is a sought-after material in the fuel additives industry, which is also adding to the product’s global demand. This is primarily owing to the increased focus towards improving fuel quality. Phosphorus trichloride as a plasticizer has gained significant traction, it is used in PVC for facilitating improved plasticity, durability and flexibility. Other notable industrial application of phosphorus trichloride include production of flame retardants and electrodeposition of metal on rubber.

Expansion of industries such as commodity chemicals and agrochemicals is also boosting the demand for phosphorus trichloride. Agrochemical sales have increased significantly over the past couple of years owing to the growing consumption of agricultural products. The continuous augmentation of the global population has imparted tremendous pressure on the agriculture industry, consequently creating a necessity for agricultural solutions that are future-ready. Moreover, increased application of organophosphonates in water treatment processes, corrosion inhibition, anti-scaling and chelating is also expected reflect favorably on the market.

Meanwhile, opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector is also widening, phosphorus trichloride is an important raw ingredient of sulfadiazine, which is a drug used for treatment of disorders such as Haemophilus influenzae, chlamydia, chancroid, and rheumatic fever. Nonetheless, phosphorus trichloride continues to face heavy scrutiny owing to its extreme toxicity and corrosiveness. Regulation authorities is advanced nations have imposed limitations and partially ban on the material.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key market participants mentioned in MRFR’s report include Solvay (Belgium), LAXNESS (Germany), ICL (Israel), Alfa Aesar, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals (New York), Monsanto Company (the U.S.), Xuzhou Jianping Chemical Co., Ltd (China), SANDHYA GROUP (India), PCC Rokita (Poland), Merck KGaA (Germany) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (the U.S.)

Market Segments:

MRFR’s report include a detailed segmental analysis of the market based on application and region. By application, the market has been segmented into pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, plasticizer, chemical intermediate, gasoline additive and others.

APAC is projected to lead the global phosphorus trichloride market over the next couple of years. This is owing to presence of lucrative market opportunities in the region. In addition, demand for end-products such as agrochemical and industrial chemicals is strong in the region. Phosphorus trichloride is an important ingredient in manufacturing pesticides, insecticides and fertilizers. The aforementioned factors are supporting the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Regional Analysis:

North America is also expected to remain an important market for phosphorus trichloride over 2023. Phosphorus trichloride demand is expected to remain robust in the region’s chemical sector. The pharmaceutical sector in the region is also expected to present opportunities to market players. In Europe, end-use industries such as plastics & polymers, chemical and others are likely to provide an impetus during the review period.

Countries such Brazil and Argentina are likely to be the key investment destinations for market players in Latin America. Expansion of the manufacturing sector in the region is opening the avenues for industry stakeholders. The Middle East & Africa market is also projected to exhibit an attractive growth rate but from a lower base. On the back of rising agrochemicals and pesticides usage to increased focus on developing sustainable irrigation models, demand for phosphorus trichloride has spiralled up in GCC countries.