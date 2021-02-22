Global Chlorobenzene Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Market Overview: The Global Chlorobenzene Market is projected to reach USD 3,146.50 by 2025 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7%. Chlorobenzene is a colourless liquid used as a solvent, degreasing agent, and chemical intermediate. It belongs to the family of organic halogen compounds. Chlorobenzene is used in the manufacturing of organic chemicals, insecticides, pigment, dyes, paints, textiles, and cosmetics.

The chemical industry across the globe is witnessing healthy growth due to the increase in the demand in the industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics. Industrialization and urbanization in Asia-Pacific supported by low labour cost and economic growth are also favouring the growth of the industry. Thus, the growth of the chemical industry is expected to fuel the demand for chlorobenzene. Chlorobenzene is significantly used in the production of fertilizers and agrochemicals. The growth of the market is driven by expanding agricultural industry in emerging countries. In addition, the adoption of advanced technologies such as genomics, organic farming, and agricultural biotechnology is further expected to boost the growth of the industry and drive the global chlorobenzene market growth.

Market Segmentation The global Chlorobenzene Market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Monochlorobenzene, o-dichlorobenzene, p-dichlorobenzene, m-dichlorobenzene, tetrachlorobenzene, trichlorobenzenes, hexachlorobenzene, and others are the segments based on type. The monochlorobenzene segment held significant market share in 2017 and is projected to be the dominant segment owing to its increasing application in the chemical and polymer industries. The hexachlorobenzene segment is projected to register a healthy CAGR on account of the growing need to increase the yield of the crops.