Respiratory Therapeutic Devices Market Distributors, Traders and Dealers Marketing Channel Future

Market Highlights

Respiratory therapeutic devices are used in the treatment, management, and control of cardiopulmonary diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), asthma, acute bronchitis, cystic fibrosis, and others. The increasing prevalence of asthma drives the market along with increasing per capita healthcare expenditure.

According to the World Health Organization in 2017, approximately 235 million people have asthma. Moreover, it was estimated that in 2015, the diseases killed approximately 383 million patients around the globe. However, the market growth during the forecast period is likely to hamper due to low per capita income in the developing economies and lack of awareness.

The global market for respiratory therapeutic devices is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global respiratory therapeutic devices market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, and end-users.

On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented into electrostatic filtration, HEPA filtration, hollow fiber filtration, microsphere separation, and others.

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, and others.

On the basis of the end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, retail pharmacies, home care, and others.

