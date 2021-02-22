Global Bees Wax Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Beeswax is the creamy coloured substance used by bees to build the comb that forms the structure of their nest. Very pure beeswax is white, but the presence of pollen and other substances cause it to become yellow.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bees Wax in China, including the following market information:

China Bees Wax Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Bees Wax Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

China Bees Wax Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Bees Wax Market 2019 (%)

The global Bees Wax market was valued at 519.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 597.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. While the Bees Wax market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bees Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bees Wax production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Bees Wax Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China Bees Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

White Wax

Yellow Wax

Other

China Bees Wax Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China Bees Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Bees Wax Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Bees Wax Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Bees Wax Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total China Bees Wax Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Roger A Reed

Strahl & Pitsch

Akrochem

Poth Hille

Paramold

Adrian

Bee Natural Uganda

Bill’s Bees

New Zealand Beeswax

Frank B Ross

Arjun Bees Wax Industries

Henan Weikang

Henan Dongyang

Dongguang Jinding

Dongguang Longda

Dongguang Henghong

