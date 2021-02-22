Digital Signal Processors Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, COVID 19 Analysis ,Growth, Trends and Forecast – Year 2023

Market Synopsis

The increasing development in technologies and the area of wireless infrastructure is enhancing the global Digital Signal Processors Market 2020. Consumer electronics, communication, automotive, surveillance, Nanotechnology, and automotive are some of the major application areas where DSP provides benefits that aids in expanding the market. DSP has proven to be lucrative to the high-performance communication system resulting in increased demand from the telecom industry. From the last few years, the surveillance sector has witnessed a robust expansion due to the increased demand for I.P. cameras and advanced video surveillance leading to higher demand for DSP microprocessors at a global level. Moreover, the rising per capita income and initiatives taken by the government of various countries have also contributed significantly in the expansion of growth of digital signal processors. High accuracy and high benefit while performing mathematic manipulation are some of the essential advantages of DSP. The expansion of industries like gaming consumer, I.T., and telecommunication, consumer electronics, are some of the essential key factors enhancing the DSP market.

Market Segmentation

The global digital signal processors market can be classified on the basis of application, components, type, design architecture, industry, and region.

On the basis of application, the global digital signal processors market can be classified into Nanotechnology, Consumer electronics, Automotive, Communication, Surveillance, and Medical and others.

On the basis of components, the global digital signal processors market can be classified into the system-on chip (SOC), input-output controller’s single and multi-core processors, ICs, and a few others.

On the basis of type, the global digital signal processors market can be classified into programmable (FPGA & PLD) DSP, application-specific DSP, and general-purpose DSP.

On the basis of design architecture, the global digital signal processors market can be classified into embedded DSP and DSP. Embedded DSP is further classified into a multi-core DSP processor and a single-core DSP processor.

On the basis of region, the global digital signal processors market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of Europe (including Russia), North America, Asia Pacific (including New Zealand, and Australia), and the Rest of the World (including the Middle East, Africa, and South America), has been performed. The global DSP market is likely to grow considerably during the review period owing to the increased demand for secure and faster device storage. Among the regions analyzed, the market is reigned by North America owing to the broader applications of the digital signal processors in automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare. The expansion is also due to the rising adoption of the system on chip equipment. Due to the presence of established technology companies in the U.S. and Canada, the North American market booms and acquires the first position. The North American market reigns in the aspect of technology, which provides it a competitive advantage over any other country. The APAC region acquires the second position and is the fastest-growing region. The establishment of semiconductor organizations in the region. APAC is also the largest exporter of semiconductor products, which plays a vital role in the expansion of the DSP market. Europe takes third place due to the presence of developed nations. The increasing surveillance market in the region is one of the crucial factors in expanding market growth.

Key Players

The forefront players in the global DSP market are Xilinx Inc. (U.S.), Altera Corp. (U.S.), Devices Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Corp. (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), Renesas Electronics Corp.(Japan), Toshiba Corp. (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), and a few others.

