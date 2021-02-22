Global Nonprofit CRM Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

This report focuses on the global Nonprofit CRM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Nonprofit CRM development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

NetSuite for Nonprofits

Bloomerang

Network for Good

Raiser’s Edge

Salsa CRM

Planning Center

Qgiv

SignUpGenius

Wild Apricot

NeonCRM

ETapestry

DonorSnap

Kindful

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Fundraising

Online Advocacy

Peer-To-Peer Fundraising

All-In-One/Integrated Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Organisation

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Nonprofit CRM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Nonprofit CRM development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nonprofit CRM are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.