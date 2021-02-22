Global Food Safety Testing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Food Safety Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Safety Testing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
SGS
BUREAU VERITAS
INTERTEK
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
TUV SUD
ALS
TUV NORD
ASUREQUALITY
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
MERIEUX NUTRISCIENCES
GENETIC ID NA
MICROBAC LABORATORIES
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Meat & Poultry
Dairy
Processed Foods
Fruits & Vegetables
Market segment by Application, split into
Meat
Chicken
Dairy Products
Processed Foods
Vegetable & Fruit
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Safety Testing are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.