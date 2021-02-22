Global Food Waste Management Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Food Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Waste Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

SUEZ

WASTE MANAGEMENT

REPUBLIC SERVICES

STERICYCLE

COVANTA HOLDING

REMONDIS

WASTE CONNECTIONS

CLEAN HARBORS

BIFFA GROUP

RUMPKE CONSOLIDATED

ADVANCED DISPOSABLE SERVICES

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cereals

Dairy Products

Market segment by Application, split into

Animal Feed

Fertilizer

Biofuels

Power Generation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Food Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Food Waste Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Waste Management are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.