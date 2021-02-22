Global Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

LIGHTPOINTE COMMUNICATIONS

FSONA NETWORKS

PLAINTREE SYSTEMS

WIRELESS EXCELLENCE

TRIMBLE HUNGARY KFT

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS

GENERAL ELECTRIC

BYTELIGHT

Panasonic

LVX SYSTEM

OLEDCOMM

LIGHTBEE

OUTSTANDING TECHNOLOGY

IBSENTELECOM

SUPREME ARCHITECTURE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

LED

Photo Detector

Microcontroller

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Defense

Satellite

Security

Engineering

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.