Global Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
LIGHTPOINTE COMMUNICATIONS
FSONA NETWORKS
PLAINTREE SYSTEMS
WIRELESS EXCELLENCE
TRIMBLE HUNGARY KFT
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS
GENERAL ELECTRIC
BYTELIGHT
Panasonic
LVX SYSTEM
OLEDCOMM
LIGHTBEE
OUTSTANDING TECHNOLOGY
IBSENTELECOM
SUPREME ARCHITECTURE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
LED
Photo Detector
Microcontroller
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Defense
Satellite
Security
Engineering
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.