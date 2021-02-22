Global Freight Management System Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Freight Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freight Management System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
CEVA Logistics
Descartes System Group
HighJump Software
Manhattan Associates
Accenture
CTSI – Global
DSV
JDA Software Group
United Parcel
Oracle
Werner Enterprises
Freight Management Systems, Inc. (FMS)
MercuryGate
SAP
Ceva Logistics UPS
DB Schenker
C.H. Robinson TMC
Riege Software
Retrans
BluJay Solutions
McLeod Software
FreightView
Linbis
Logisuite
DreamOrbit
Magaya Corporation
Kuebix
ImageSoft
3GTMS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
1-100 User
100-500 User
500-1000 User
Above 1000 User
Market segment by Application, split into
3PLs
Forwarders
Brokers
Shippers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Freight Management System are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.