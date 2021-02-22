Global Freight Management System Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Freight Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freight Management System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

CEVA Logistics

Descartes System Group

HighJump Software

Manhattan Associates

Accenture

CTSI – Global

DSV

JDA Software Group

United Parcel

Oracle

Werner Enterprises

Freight Management Systems, Inc. (FMS)

MercuryGate

SAP

Ceva Logistics UPS

DB Schenker

C.H. Robinson TMC

Riege Software

Retrans

BluJay Solutions

McLeod Software

FreightView

Linbis

Logisuite

DreamOrbit

Magaya Corporation

Kuebix

ImageSoft

3GTMS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

1-100 User

100-500 User

500-1000 User

Above 1000 User

Market segment by Application, split into

3PLs

Forwarders

Brokers

Shippers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Freight Management System are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.