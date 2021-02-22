Global Multi-Function Display (MFD) Market Size,Share,Trend,Growth,Analysis Forecast till 2026

Market Forecast

The Multi-Function Display (MFD) Market is projected to be valued at USD 25,400 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9.10% between 2019 and 2025.

Increase in aircraft deliveries has significantly contributed to the growth of the MFD market. High competition owing to the presence of a large number of players in this market is forcing manufacturers to continuously focus on product innovation and development. Furthermore, the growing adoption of MFD by the armed forces of countries such as the US and Germany is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Market USP

Increasing the installation of a glass cockpit to enhance safety is spurring the use of MFDs.

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Heads-Up Display (HUD) segment expected to witness the highest growth in the market: The HUD segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The growing demand for enhanced situational awareness by pilots is expected to drive the growth of the segment

Airborne platform to have the highest adoption of MFD: The airborne segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing aircraft orders and the growing demand for advanced aircraft that offer greater surveillance capabilities is expected to drive the growth of the segment

OLED segment expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025: The OLED segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to benefits offered such as improved image quality, simpler design, and flexibility.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/multi-function-display-market-8505

Key Players

United Technologies Corporation (US)

Saab AB (Sweden)

BAE Systems (UK)

Thales Group (France)

Garmin Ltd (US)

Barco (Belgium)

FLIR Systems (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Honeywell International, Inc. (US)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Other Prominent Players

Esterline Technologies Corporation (US)

Avidyne Corporation (US)

Aspen Avionics, Inc. (US)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Astronautics Corporation of America (US)

SAMTEL GROUP (India)

IRTS (France)

Raytheon Company (US)

