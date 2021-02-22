Global Unattended Ground Sensors Market Size,Share,Trend,Growth,Analysis Forecast till 2025

Overview

Global Unattended Ground Sensors Market is expected to reach USD 533.4 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

The changing nature of warfare, terrorism, geopolitical issues and rising insurgency across the globe are the factors driving the growth of the market.

However, the operational issues associated with UGS are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Unattended Ground Sensors Market has been segmented based on Sensor Type, Deployment, and End User.

Based on sensor type, the unattended ground sensors market has been segmented into seismic, acoustic, magnetic, and infrared. The seismic segment dominated the market with a valuation of USD 198.8 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 265.4 Million by 2025. A seismic sensor can detect and classify intruders on foot and vehicles. This sensor also provides a dynamic physical variable related to the movement. The acoustic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period.

On the basis of deployment, the global unattended ground sensors market has been classified as air-delivered and hand-emplaced. The hand-emplaced segment led the market with a value of USD 303.9 million in 2018. These sensors are largely used as an intrusion detection system for government facilities, military bases, and commercial facilities. Hand-emplaced sensors can be buried or hidden around such facilities. The air-delivered segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period.

By the end-user, the global unattended ground sensors market has been divided into security and critical infrastructure. The security segment was larger with a value of USD 332.1 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 448.7 Million by 2025. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of UGS for military and public security applications. The critical infrastructure segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the Global Unattended Ground Sensors Market covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

North America led the market with a valuation of USD 174.6 Million in 2018 and the regional market is expected to reach USD 226.9 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of major manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin Corporation and Northrop Grumman Corporation in the region.

Europe was the second-largest market with a valuation of USD 104 Million in 2018; the European market is projected to exceed USD 144 Million by 2025 at a 4.76% CAGR. Market growth in the region is driven by terrorist incidents and the influx of illegal immigrants from countries such as Syria, Iraq, and Libya.

Competitive Analysis

The Key Players in the Global Unattended Ground Sensors Market are Applied Research Associates, Inc. (US), Domo Tactical Communications (US), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Leonardo SpA (Italy), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), Textron Inc. (US), Thales Group (France), and Northrop Grumman Corporation (US).

Key Developments

In September 2019, Elbit Systems Ltd announced the establishment of a new company Elbit Systems Switzerland AG to offer enhanced services to customers in Europe and establish its position in the European defense market.

In April 2018 , Thales Group inaugurated its new office in Bengaluru, India, to strengthen its supply chain network and expand its customer base in the Indian market.

, Thales Group inaugurated its new office in Bengaluru, India, to strengthen its supply chain network and expand its customer base in the Indian market. In March 2017, Applied Research launched Pathfinder, a UGS that offers various capabilities such as long detection range and point detection capability. The launch of the product has helped the company to establish its position in the global unattended ground sensors market.

