Global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle Market Can Grow at 10% CAGR Between 2018 and 2023 Due to Growing Demand For Luxury Vehicles 2021 | Key Findings, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Business Trends, Industry Segments, Regional Study, Emerging Technologies and Future Prospects 2023

Electric Sports Utility Vehicles (E-SUVs), are considered as alternatives of internal combustion engine (ICE) SUVs. Their market is expected to rise for the reasons that are responsible for the growth of electric vehicles (E-Vehicles). Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global electric sports utility vehicle market that expects expansion at 10% CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

The pivotal factor driving the global electric sports utility vehicle market growth is increasing the popularity of e-vehicles. Other factors supporting the market growth include stringent environmental regulations, more comfortable seats, and government-offered incentives for E-SUVs.

Market Segmentation

The global electric sports utility vehicle market segmentation covers drive train, seater type, and region. Regarding drive train, this market has been segmented into front wheel drive (FWD), rear wheel drive (RWD), and all-wheel drive (AWD). By seater-type, the market has been segmented into 5-seater and 7-seater.

Regional Segmentation

The regional segmentation of the global electric sports utility vehicle market includes the regional markets that are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). During the forecast period, North America can hold a significant share with the USA being the forefront of country-specific markets in this region, followed by Canada. In North America, the market is expanding due to the rising demand for SUVs. Due to stringent environmental regulations, the demand for e-SUVs is also expected to go up during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region can rise as the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period due to stable technological advancement. Being one of the fastest-growing countries in the global automotive sector, China can be a key country-specific market in this region. Other technologically advanced countries like Japan and South Korea can be important in country-specific markets. Among developing countries, India, Malaysia, and Taiwan can provide growth avenues for this market because per capita income is rising in these countries, and demand for luxury vehicles can grow in the near future. Other countries of the Asia Pacific region also contribute sizable revenue to this market.

Europe has a well-established infrastructure in place for electric vehicles. European consumers can easily switch from the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric vehicles. In smaller countries of this region such as Norway and Ireland, the market penetration of electric vehicles is increasing. The biggest country-specific markets of this region are France, Germany, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

The RoW segment covers South America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region. South America a smaller market compared to North America because the former is lagging in technological advancement. Most important economies that might become important country-specific markets in future are Argentina and Brazil. In the MEA region, the market is small due to the limited availability of technology and low per capita income.

Key Players

Key players in the global electric sports utility vehicle market include Audi AG (Germany), BMW Group (Germany), Honda Motor Company Ltd. (Japan), The Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Jaguar Land Rover (UK), Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan), Porsche AG (Germany), Tesla Inc. (USA), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), and Volvo Car (Sweden).

Latest Industry News

Hyundai is set to launch electric SUV ‘Kona’ in India in July 2019. Hyundai also has plans to start exporting its made in India compact SUV ‘Venue’ from its Chennai factory in the next 3 or 4 months. 29 MAY 2019

Aiways, a privately-owned Shanghai-based carmaker, is planning to become the first Chinese startup to begin offering its all-electric sports utility vehicle in Europe early 2020. 27 MAY 2019

Toyota Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp. have signed an agreement to jointly develop an electric sports utility vehicle that would be sold under each company’s brand. 6 JUNE 2019

A new Aston Martin factory has become operational in south Wales where SUVs are to be built. Aston Martin also has plans to build 2000 eSUVs in this factory, every year. 10 JUNE 2019

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

