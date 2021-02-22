Global Polystyrene Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Polystyrene is a type of polymer with thermoplastic properties produced from the petroleum-derived monomer, styrene. In solid form, it is a colorless and rigid plastic, but it may also be returned to a liquid state by heating, and used again for molding or extrusion. It is used to produce many products for industrial and consumer use. In fact, its presence as a plastic in everyday life is second only to polyethylene.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polystyrene in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Polystyrene Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Polystyrene Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Italy Polystyrene Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Polystyrene Market 2019 (%)

The global Polystyrene market was valued at 20780 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 22920 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. While the Polystyrene market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polystyrene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Polystyrene production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Polystyrene Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Polystyrene Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS)

High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

Italy Polystyrene Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Polystyrene Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Packaging

Appliances

Consumer Electronics

Construction

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Polystyrene Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Polystyrene Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Polystyrene Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Italy Polystyrene Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

INEOS Styrolution

Total Petrochemicals

Trinseo

Americas Styrenics

Sabic

Supreme Petrochem

PS Japan

Toyo Engineer

LG Chem

Formosa Chemicals

Sinopec

Chi Mei Corporation

CNPC

Yunfeng

BASF-YPC Company