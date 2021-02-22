Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Genome Editing/Genome Engineering development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck

Horizon Discovery

Genscript

Sangamo Biosciences

Integrated Dna Technologies

Lonza

New England Biolabs

Origene Technologies

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals

Editas Medicine

Crispr Therapeutics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CRISPR

TALEN

ZFN

Market segment by Application, split into

Cell Line Engineering

Animal Genetic Engineering

Plant Genetic Engineering

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Genome Editing/Genome Engineering development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Genome Editing/Genome Engineering are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.