Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Geographic Information System (GIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Geographic Information System (GIS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Hexagon
Topcon
Trimble
Autodesk
Environmental Systems Research Institute
Bentley Systems
Caliper
Computer Aided Development
Pitney Bowes
Hi-Target Surveying Instrument
Macdonald, Dettwiler And Associates
General Electric
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware (GIS Collector, Total Station, LIDAR)
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil And Gas
The Construction Of
Mining
Transport
Public Utilities
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Geographic Information System (GIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Geographic Information System (GIS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Geographic Information System (GIS) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.