Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Geographic Information System (GIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Geographic Information System (GIS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Hexagon

Topcon

Trimble

Autodesk

Environmental Systems Research Institute

Bentley Systems

Caliper

Computer Aided Development

Pitney Bowes

Hi-Target Surveying Instrument

Macdonald, Dettwiler And Associates

General Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware (GIS Collector, Total Station, LIDAR)

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil And Gas

The Construction Of

Mining

Transport

Public Utilities

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Geographic Information System (GIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Geographic Information System (GIS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Geographic Information System (GIS) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.