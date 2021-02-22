Global Wearable Injectors Market Positive Growth And Forecasts By 2023

The global wearable injectors market is currently dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are engaged in new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen its market position. For instance, in June 2014, SteadyMed Therapeutics, Inc. entered into a strategic agreement with Bespak Europe Ltd., a European manufacturer of medical devices, to develop and produce Trevyent. Trevyent is a wearable injector with PatchPump-based technology that works on an expanding battery to take the drug out of a flexible primary drug container.

Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global wearable injectors Market during the forecast period owing to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and advanced technologies to administer drugs for the treatment of chronic diseases like diabetes. According to the National Diabetes Statistics Report 2017, an estimated 30.3 million people of all ages had diabetes in the US in 2015. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to the growing medical devices industry in France, Germany & the UK and the rising opportunities for the market players. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the assessment period owing to favorable government initiatives for the medical devices industry. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global wearable injectors market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the rising research and development activities in the region.

Segmentation

The global wearable injectors market has been segmented into type, usage, mechanism of injection, therapeutic area, and end user.

The market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into on-body wearable injectors, off-body wearable injectors, and hand-held wearable injectors.

The market, by usage, has been segmented into disposable and semi-reusable.

The market, by mechanism of injection, has been segmented into spring based, motor driven, rotary pump, expanding battery, pressurized gas, and collapsible reservoir.

The market, by therapeutic area, has been segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, diabetes, and others.

The market, by end-user, has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global wearable injectors market are West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Valeritas, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, YPSOMED, Amgen Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), CeQur SA, SteadyMed Therapeutics, Inc., BioSpace, Enable Injections, and Sensile Medical AG.

Browse more Related Reports @