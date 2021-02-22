Global Camphene Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Camphene is a type of organic compounds, and belongs to bicyclic monoterpene. It is nearly insoluble in water, but very soluble in common organic solvents. It volatilizes readily at room temperature.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Camphene in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Camphene Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Camphene Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Indonesia Camphene Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT).

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6212757-camphene-market-in-indonesia-manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Camphene Market 2019 (%)

The global Camphene market was valued at 33 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 38 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. While the Camphene market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:https://penzu.com/p/372379ac

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Camphene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Camphene production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

ALSO READ:https://www.evernote.com/shard/s357/sh/6085c8e3-eaad-0b9b-0398-4d2552afb5fc/a7937dfca2ab5abcc23b2b384c26db65

Indonesia Camphene Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Indonesia Camphene Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

General Type

Other

Indonesia Camphene Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Indonesia Camphene Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Flavor & Fragrance

Synthetic Material

Pesticide

Other

ALSO READ:https://wiseguyreport70.tumblr.com/post/641908733998465024/global-tire-retreading-market-cagr-volume-and

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Camphene Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Camphene Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Camphene Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Indonesia Camphene Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Saptagir Camphor (IN) Profile

Camphor & Allied Products (IN)

Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes (IN)

Kanchi Karpooram (IN)

Orgsintez OJSC (RU)

AlEn Industries (MX)

Himachal Terepene Products Private (IN)

Fujian Green Pine (CN)

Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology (CN)

ALSO READ:https://superwiseguy.over-blog.com/2021/02/global-tire-retreading-market-audience-geographies-and-key-players-2025.html