Global Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

This report focuses on the global Factory Automation and Machine Vision status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Factory Automation and Machine Vision development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Johnson Controls Inc

Siemens Ag

Emerson Electric Company

ABB LTD

Rockwell Automation Inc

Honeywell International Inc

Eastman Kodak

General Electric Company

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Teledyne Dalsa Inc

Texas Instruments Inc

Schneider Electric SA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Information Technology System

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Programmable Logic Control (PLC)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Power

Pharmaceuticals

Food processing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Factory Automation and Machine Vision status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Factory Automation and Machine Vision development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Factory Automation and Machine Vision are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.