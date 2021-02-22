Global Cardiac tamponade Market Research Report 2026

Cardiac Tamponade Market Information: By Diagnosis (XRay, Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Coronary Angiography, Electrocardiogram (EKG), others) By Treatment (Surgery(Pericardiocentesis, Thoracotomy, others), Drugs (Antibiotics, Blood Volume Expanders, others)) By End Users – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights:

Cardiac tamponade Market, is the buildup of fluid in the sac around the heart (pericardium) resulting in pressure and difficulty in compression of the heart. Difficulty in compression of the heart results in reduced blood volume to be pumped by the heart. The symptoms of cardiac tamponade include shortness of breath, weakness, lightheadedness, cough, fatigue, swelling of the abdomen, veins in the arms or legs, or other areas, pale skin, or skin that is blue- or graytinted, rapid heartbeat, anxiety or restlessness, fainting etc. The causes of cardiac tamponade are cancer, kidney failure, chest trauma, and pericarditis, connective tissue diseases, hypothyroidism, aortic rupture, following cardiac surgery, tuberculosis etc. Cardiac tamponade can be lifethreatening if not treated. Risk factors which increases the chances of cardiac tamponade include heart surgery, heart attack, injury to the heart, endstage lung cancer, radiation therapy to the chest, hypothyroidism, systemic lupus erythematosus etc.

The diagnosis segment of cardiac tamponade especially the noninvasive Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is growing fast. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is the diagnostic test ofchoice. The surgery segment is led by pericardiocentesis which involves drainage of the fluid by use of a needle. Cardiac tamponade has a frequency of approximately 2 per 10,000 per year in the US.

The market drivers for cardiac tamponade market are increasing cardiac cases such as heart attack, other factors includes cancer, kidney failure, endstage lung cancer, hypothyroidism,rising screening and penetration of healthcare, growing awareness about cardiac diseases and growing income and healthcare expenditure etc. The market restraints are cost of cardiactamponade surgery, complications and risk of the surgery, invasive nature of treatment etc.

Global Cardiac tamponade Market Players

Key players profiled in the report are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc.,Hitachi, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas accounts for a significant market share owing to extensive use of medications and high expenditure on the health care. Additionally, the fastest uptake of new drugs in te US drives the cardiac tamponade market. Also, concentration of major research companies in the developed countries of this region is adding fuel to the market growth. The large USexpenditure on healthcare accounting to 16% of GDP also cruises the sale of cardiac tamponade treatment. The large number of specialized cardiac centres in the US also drives the market.

Europe is the second largest market in the world due to high income and healthcare penetration. Europe is led by nations such as Germany and France. UK is expected to be the fastest growing market.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly and China and India are likely to lead this market due to fast growing healthcare sector during the forecast period.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are estimated to drive the Middle East & African market. The development of large hospitals such as the King Fahd hospital in Riyadh is driving the market. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare development.

Segmentation

The global cardiac tamponade market has been segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

Based on diagnosis, the market has been segmented as X ray, Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), coronary angiography, electrocardiogram (EKG), and others.

Based on treatment, the market has been segmented as surgery and drugs. The surgery segment has been subsegmented as pericardiocentesis, thoracotomy and others. The drugs segment has been sub segmented as antibiotics, blood volume expanders and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic and research and others.