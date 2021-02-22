Global Endpoint Detection and Response SolutionsMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2026

This report focuses on the global Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Carbon Black
Panda Security
Cybereason
SentinelOne
CrowdStrike
Symantec
Cisco
FireEye
Tanium
Cylance
Check Point Software
McAfee
OpenText
ESET
Kaspersky Lab
Sophos
Malwarebytes
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Managed
Hybrid
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
IT and Telecom
Government and Public Utilities
Aerospace and Defense
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.