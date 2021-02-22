Global Treasury Management Software and Solutions Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Treasury Management Software and Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Treasury Management Software and Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Kyrib

SAP

DocFinance

MX.3 (Murex)

AccessPay

ION Trading

Murex

Finastra

FIS Global

Edgeverve, an Infosys company

Oracle

Calypso Technology

Kyriba

Wolters Kluwer

Fiserv

Axiom Software

Equifax

Exela Technologies

Finance Active

IBM

Infor

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software and Platforms

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and medium-sized enterprises

Large enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Treasury Management Software and Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Treasury Management Software and Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

