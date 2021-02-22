Global Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

The lighting system of heavy commercial vehicles consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle. This lights the roadway for the driver and increases the visibility of the vehicle, allowing other drivers and pedestrians to see a vehicle’s presence, position, size, direction of travel, and the driver’s intentions regarding direction and speed of travel. Emergency vehicles usually carry distinctive lighting equipment to warn drivers and indicate priority of movement in traffic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market 2019 (%)

The global Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting market was valued at 705.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 834.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. While the Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Xenon Lights

Halogen Lights

LED

Other

South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Front Light

Rear Combination Light

Fog Lights

Interior Lighting

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Koito

Valeo

Hella

Magneti Marelli

ZKW Group

Lumax Industries

Varroc

TYC

