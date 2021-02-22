Global US and Europe Potash Ore Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021 – 2023

Market Overview:

Potash ores are the foremost raw materials which are mostly used to produce the compound fertilizers, potash and other different chemicals. The need for agriculture fertilizers is gradually rising which resulted in increase in demand for potash ores due to constraining factors such as rising global population, growing labor shortage and rural wages. The potash ore generally comprises of potassium chloride (sylvite), sodium chloride (halite), anhydrite, carbonate and silicate.

The processing of potash ore is mainly done by hot leaching with further and advance crystallization of potash salt from the inundated or saturated salt brines. While preparing of potash ore, the two different primary methods are implemented. The first one is flotation i.e. mechanical method and hot leaching i.e. chemical method. Many of the manufacturers use both the methods. The flotation method is generally based on the different capacity of halite and sylvite surface to be moisturized with water through the addition of exclusively acting chemicals. The method of hot leaching i.e. chemical method is based on the physicochemical properties of water, sodium chloride and potassium chloride.

Global Key Players:

A number of industry giants in this industry are taking advantage of the inevitable need of ensuring food sufficiency through a faster turnaround of agricultural activities and entered the global potash ores market. As a result, opportunities are now emerging for other market players who are willing to bear the high risks involved in the industry due to the high cost of these chemicals.

· Mining Associates

· Agrium Inc.

· JSC Belaruskali,

· K+S GmbH

· Israel Chemicals Ltd

· Elementals Minerals Limited

· PotashCorp

· EuroChem

· Intrepid Potash

· Uralkali

· Encanto Potash Corp

· BHP Billiton Ltd.

Application:

The major applications area of potash ore are agriculture industry, chemical industry and metallurgical industry. Agriculture industry is one of the major application segments of global potash ore market. Potash ore is a major fertilizer which is very helpful for plant and crop nutrition. The necessity of engaging in innovative strategies regarding agriculture production and reducing the reliance on manual labor has boosted the demand of potash ores globally. The potash ore are naturally rich in sodium chloride, potassium chloride and naturally obtained by straight shaft mining with the extracted or removed ore ground into a powder form. Potash ores are also used for industrial water treatment, soap manufacturing, photographic chemicals, food products, and textiles.

Market Growth Influencer:

The global potash ore market has seen a potential growth and expected to rise as the growth of fertilizer industry in the recent years. The rising demand and consumption of food will drive the fertilizer industry thereby; the demand is expected to increase for potash ores. North America and Europe are considered as the major market and consumer for organic food. Additionally, rising concern over hygienic food, increasing disposable income, and growing population are the driving factor which has captured the global potash ore market. Along with this, huge population is concerning about healthy food which is one of the major trends in the market. Therefore increasing in the demand for fertilizer will result in the increase in the demand for potash ore globally. In Asia-Pacific, particularly in China and India, large population is dependent on agriculture however; it will be huge opportunity for the potash ore to capture the market. In the developing economies, growing disposable income has set an opportunity for the market.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this study, the global potash ores market is segmented on the basis of applications and mineral extracted. On the basis of application the global potash ores market is segmented into sodium chloride, potassium chloride and others. On the basis of application, the global potash ores market is segmented into agriculture industry, chemical industry and others (metallurgical industry).

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America is considered as the largest market for organic food, where in Canada is the biggest market followed by the US. By 2011, Canada had a production capacity of 11.2 million tones. The US is also considered as the largest consumer of potash ore. The rising demand of food and animal feed has been the major growing factor in the North America. Potash ore is a major fertilizer in agriculture, therefore in the European countries such as United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland and others, where the available arable land is more compared to other regions. However, this factor has anticipated the European market. As of now, China and India is the world’s largest consumer of potash ores due to the large arable land, huge population growth, and large employment is depended in agriculture. Additionally, growing Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rate, rising disposable income, rising concern about healthy food is expected to be a growing factor in the Asian market. Asia-Pacific is one of the emerging economies, where the future market is expected to grown due to the large number of projects coming in India and farmers are practicing in the improvement in the fertilizers.

Market Research Future introduces about China, India, US & Europe (Global) Potash Ore Market during the forecast period 2017-2027 which mainly includes the growth drivers, trends and restraints and how the market will grow in the future across the globe. In this report, Market Research Future has focused on the current market scenario which includes market segmentation, market dynamics, and competitive landscape along with company profiles.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

– North America (US, Canada)

– Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM)

Europe

– Western Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K, Rest of Western Europe)

– Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia – Pacific

– Asia (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia)

– Pacific Countries (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa

– Middle East (Saudi, Qatar, UAE)

– Rest of Middle East (Africa, South Africa, Rest of Africa)

Every report of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

