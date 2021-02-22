Global Cloud Based Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Cloud Based Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Based Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Dude Solutions

Fortive

DPSI

EMaint

ServiceChannel

IFS

Hippo

Real Asset Management

FasTrak

MPulse

MVP Plant

ManagerPlus

Fiix

MicroMain

FMX

UpKeep

ALSO READ :

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial & Manufacturing

Property Management Firms

Logistics & Retail

Education & Government

Healthcare and Others

ALSO READ :

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

ALSO READ :

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Based Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Based Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)