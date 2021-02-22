Global Shark Fin Antenna Market Reporting Tools Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Fin Type Antennas are shaped like shark fins, in contrast to conventional black rod type antennas, they were developed with an emphasis on design as to synchronize with the car body. These antennas are not prone to theft as they are fully attached to the car body, unlike rod type antennas which could be dismantled. Also, since they are short, drivers need not worry about bumping their antennas in garages with low ceilings.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shark Fin Antenna in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Shark Fin Antenna Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Shark Fin Antenna Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Germany Shark Fin Antenna Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Shark Fin Antenna Market 2019 (%)

The global Shark Fin Antenna market was valued at 843.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1063.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. While the Shark Fin Antenna market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Shark Fin Antenna manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Shark Fin Antenna production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Shark Fin Antenna Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Shark Fin Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Combined Antenna

AM/FM Antenna

Germany Shark Fin Antenna Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Shark Fin Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Sedan

SUV

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Shark Fin Antenna Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Shark Fin Antenna Market Competitors Revenues Share in

Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Shark Fin Antenna Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Germany Shark Fin Antenna Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Laird

Harada

Yokowa

Northeast Industries

Kathrein

Hirschmann

Suzhong

ASK Industries

