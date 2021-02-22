Global A2P SMS Aggregation Service Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global A2P SMS Aggregation Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the A2P SMS Aggregation Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

TWW (Sinch)

Zenvia

Nexmo (Vonage)

Twilio

Plivo

Wavy

Pontaltech

Infobip

SAP Mobile Services

Tyntec

TXTImpact

Clickatell

Cheapest Texting

Mitto

Vibes

MUTHOFUN

Movitext

OpenMarket Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications

Silverstreet BV

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Customer Relationship Management

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

