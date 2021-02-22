Global Natural Language Generation Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Natural Language Generation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Natural Language Generation Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Arria NLG

Amazon Web Services

International Business Machines Corporation

Narrative Science

Automated Insights

Narrativa

Yseop

Retresco GmbH

Artificial Solutions

Phrasee

AX Semantics

CoGenTex

Phrasetech

Conversica

Wordsmith

Google Cloud

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On premise Natural Language Generation Software

Cloud-based Natural Language Generation Software

Hybrid Natural Language Generation Software

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

E Commerce

Defense

Health Care

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Natural Language Generation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Natural Language Generation Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

