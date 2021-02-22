Global Anthracite Coal Market Reporting Tools Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Anthracite coal, commonly known as hard coal or called Anthracite, has the highest carbon content, the fewest impurities, and the highest calorific content of all types of coal. Anthracite has advantage characteristics, such as coal-low sulfur, high carbon content and minimal impurities, etc. Anthracite is a critical input in the production of Energy Industry, chemical industry, cement industry and steel industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anthracite Coal in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Anthracite Coal Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Anthracite Coal Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Southeast Asia Anthracite Coal Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Anthracite Coal Market 2019 (%)

The global Anthracite Coal market was valued at 57450 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 58670 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.5% during the forecast period. While the Anthracite Coal market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anthracite Coal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Anthracite Coal production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Anthracite Coal Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Southeast Asia Anthracite Coal Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Lump Anthracite

Anthracite Fines

Southeast Asia Anthracite Coal Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Southeast Asia Anthracite Coal Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Energy Industry

Chemical Industry

Cement Industry

Steel Industry

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Anthracite Coal Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Anthracite Coal Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Anthracite Coal Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Southeast Asia Anthracite Coal Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Siberian Anthracite

Reading Anthracite Coal

Blaskchak Coal Corporation

Robindale Energy & Associated Companies

Atlantic Coal Plc

Xcoal

Celtic Energy

Sadovaya Group

VostokCoal

Atrum

DTEK

Anju Coal Mine

VINACOMIN

Yangquan Coal Industry

Jingmei Group

Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group

Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group

China Shenhua

Feishang Group

Ningxia TLH Group

Lanhua

Shenhuo

